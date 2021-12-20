 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 21

  • 0

DREW, Kay B. (Foster), 83, Monticello, 10 a.m. at Cisco United Methodist Church, Cisco.

HITE, Janet Nadine, 81, Dalton City, 10 a.m., at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

ROTHROCK, Doris J., 92, Shelbyville, noon at the First Baptist Church of Shelbyville.

SADOWSKI, David Paul, 87, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

QUEARY, Donald E., 68, Maroa, 11 a.m. at Maroa United Methodist Church, Maroa.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News