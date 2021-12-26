 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 27

DINGLEY, Seth "Junior" Michael III, five-week-old son, noon -3 p.m., at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

LaCOST, Betty LaCost, 91,  Lovington, formerly of Mount Zion and Findlay, 11 a.m. at Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany.                              

SMELTZER, Robert Harold, 79, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

WEBB, Dean Earl Sr., 93, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

