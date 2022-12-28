 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 29

BOWMAN, Alice Ann, 59, Lovington, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington.

CLENNON, Lucas J., 43, Moweaqua, 5 - 7 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

CRAIG, Dyann M., 56, Decatur, noon at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

