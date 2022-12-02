 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 3

  • 0

CARR, Amy Sue, 48, Decatur, 11 a.m. at The Cross Church formerly Heartland, 3253 N. Brush College Road, Decatur.

HENSLEY, Dolores "Polly" Theresa (Pals), 94, Decatur, 10-11 a.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 2160 N. Edward St., Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News