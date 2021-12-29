 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 30

AUSTIN, Joanne Loretta, 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur. 

CRUMP, H. Dean, 85, Boody, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

HALL, Mary Ann (Byers), 73, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

HATHAWAY, Richard Dwight Sr., 83, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

HUGHES, Candy L., 60, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

