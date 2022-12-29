 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 30

BOWEN, Cheryl N., 77, Vandalia, 10 a.m. at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church, Vandalia.

CASNER, Gary, Sr., 76, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Decatur.

ELLER, Louis Edward, 87, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

LEHMAN, Kyle E., 69, of Sullivan, 10 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

LUTTRELL, Brian Ray, 49, Nokomis, 5-7 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

