Funerals today for Dec. 31

COFFMAN, Holly Christine (Bobbit), Decatur, 1 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

COLE, Jeffrey L., 59, Gays, 4 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

MANNIX, Michael T., 78, Clinton, 10 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church, Clinton. 

POTH, M. Pauline, 99, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church, Decatur.

SAUNCHES, Renee Francine Copeland, 72, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St Thomas Catholic Church, Decatur.

SWANGO, Linden (Lynn) C., Monticello, 10 a.m. at Monticello Christian Church, Monticello.

