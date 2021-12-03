 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 4

ACKLIN, Ralph Eugene, 89, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at the Second Church of God, 2670 E. Division, Decatur. 

EASTERLING, Ruth J., 99, Mount  Zion, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

RUDOLPH, Earl S. Rudolph, Jr., 90, Decatur, Saturday, December 4, 2021 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur.

 

