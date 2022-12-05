 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 6

GARDNER, John Junior, 94, Decatur, 12 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

HIGH, Henry Eugene "Gene", 93, Bement, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale.

