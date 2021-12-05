 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Dec. 6

GOLDEN, Steven Len, 66, Pekin, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff, North Chapel, Decatur.

MILNOR, Marianne M., 68, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Presbyterian Church, Mount Zion.

SCHEPPER, Jack P., Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North, Decatur.

STEVEN, Leona Joy, 97, Tuscola, 10:30 a.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola.

