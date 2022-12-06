 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 7

  • 0

DUNN, Mona Suzanne (Bland), 85, Mt. Auburn, 3 p.m. at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Mt. Auburn.

SWANSON, Imogene, 100, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.

THORNTON, Donald L. "Donny", 69, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News