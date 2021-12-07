 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 8

  • 0

CRAIG, Don C, 74, Warrensburg, 11 a.m., at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. With military honors.

RICE, Barry Alan, 65, Decatur, 1: p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News