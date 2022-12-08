 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Dec. 9

  • 0

BARTHELEMY, Lucille K. "Lucy", 98, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery. 

SCHARF, Diane L., 77, Mt. Zion, 6 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News