Funerals today for Feb. 11

BONTRAGER, Raymond C., 95, Arthur, 10 a.m. at the Pleasant View Church, 155 N. CR 300 E., Arcola.

BRUNN, Michael W. Brunn, Lecanto, Florida, formerly of Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Decatur.

LETTERLY, Frances, 88, Latham, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Mount Pulaski.

MARSHALL-RALPH, Bonnie M., 94, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

STAFFORD, Roger Lee, 85, 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Decatur.

