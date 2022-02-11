Funerals today for Feb. 12

MINNIS, Craig Merritt, 59, Normal, formerly of Decatur, 1-4 p.m. at Brintlinger and Early Funeral Home, Decatur.
BRAUN, Elizabeth Ann (Betty), Decatur, 11:30, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Decatur.
DAUM, Tabitha Lynn, 49, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.
HACKETT, James Edward, 65, Cisco, noon at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
HECKMAN, Galen Albert, Jr., 81, Aurora, Colorado, 2:30 p.m. , at the Church of the Brethren in Cerro Gordo.
HURSH, Wilma D. "Pat", 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Decatur.
JACOBY, Ira J., 93, Mount Zion, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington.
MOSSER, Virginia R. "Ginny", 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur.
OXENDALE, Lynn R., 99, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.
PALMER, Rev. Miley E., 84, Decatur, 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, Decatur.
TALLMAN, Mary Lou, 98, Shelbyville, 2 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.
TYSON, Kayden Zale, 7 months, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville.
