 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Feb. 12

  • 0

MINNIS, Craig Merritt, 59, Normal, formerly of Decatur, 1-4 p.m. at Brintlinger and Early Funeral Home, Decatur.

BRAUN, Elizabeth Ann (Betty), Decatur, 11:30, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Decatur.

DAUM, Tabitha Lynn, 49, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

HACKETT, James Edward, 65, Cisco, noon at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. 

HECKMAN, Galen Albert, Jr., 81, Aurora, Colorado, 2:30 p.m. , at the Church of the Brethren in Cerro Gordo.

HURSH, Wilma D. "Pat", 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church Decatur.

JACOBY, Ira J., 93, Mount Zion, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington.

MOSSER, Virginia R. "Ginny", 97, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. 

OXENDALE, Lynn R., 99, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

PALMER, Rev. Miley E., 84, Decatur, 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, Decatur.

TALLMAN, Mary Lou, 98, Shelbyville, 2 p.m. at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

TYSON, Kayden Zale, 7 months, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home, Taylorville. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News