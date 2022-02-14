 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Feb. 15

  • 0

BYERS, Johanna "Jody" Mary, 87, Decatur, 12-1 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. 

WILSON, Donald D., 86, Maroa, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur. 

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News