Funerals today for Feb. 19

CHASE, Deborah C., 69, Mount Pulaski, 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God, Decatur. 

EMBREY, Haley Nicole Ann, 15, Niantic, noon - 2 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur. To honor Haley's love of the Pittsburgh Steelers, please wear your Steelers gear or black and gold.

GRAHAM, Mary Lee (Bess), 67, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

GRAHAM, Kevin Claude, 91, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion. 

MABON, Lonnell Mabon, 11 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ, Decatur.

RUWE, Lois M. 100, Beason, 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur.

SLOULES, Joshua, Decatur, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Macon Lodge #8, 1650 Huston Dr., Decatur.

TIPPETT, Diana L., 55, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Moundford Free Methodist Church, Moundford.  

VOUDRIE, Leto D., 83, Moweaqua, 3 p.m. at Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua.

