Funerals today for Feb. 2

ANDERSON, Lucinda Kay, 64, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Decatur.

JOHNSON, Thomas Allen, 72, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

