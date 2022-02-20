 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Feb. 21

DAMERY, Neil Leon, 89, Moweaqua, 12 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

HUBER, Roger Lee, 83, formerly of Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Pekin.

SCHULTZ, Russell Lynn, 64, Decatur, 10 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Decatur.

SWINGER, James L., Forsyth, 89, 12 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

