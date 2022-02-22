 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Feb. 23

COLE, Evelyn Kay (Curtis), 79, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Ramsey.

JACOBY, James A. "Jake", 59, Oakley, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington.

MEYER, Donald Lee, 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur. 

MORSTATTER, Dick Edward, Sr., 70, Oreana, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. 

WILLIAMS, Phillip Asa "PA", 77, Colorado Springs, CO, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

