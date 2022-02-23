 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Feb. 24

BOEHM, Gerald W. "Jerry", 82, of Bloomfield,  1 p.m. at Welch & Cornett Funeral Home, Worthington.

DOYLE, Loretta E., 88, Forsyth, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Decatur.

OPEL, Charles, 75, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur. 

