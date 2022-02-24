 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Feb. 25

BRENNEMAN, Joseph George, 71, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

KARNES, V. Nadine, 74, Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Decatur, 1 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff, West Wood Street, Funeral Home, Decatur.

WALTERS, Paul David "P.D.", 76, Forsyth, noon at Weldon Cemetery, Weldon.

