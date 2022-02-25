 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Funerals today for Feb. 26

  • 0

BOOK, Roy W., 82, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

COLLIER, Mark R., 66, Cropsey, noon, Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon.

MOSES, Dow F., 59, Findlay, 1 p.m. at Maranatha Church, Decatur.

MULVANY, Lowell W., 78, Long Creek Township, 12:30 p.m., at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Mount Zion.

MUSE, Gary N., 79, Cisco, noon at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, with Military Rites.

RICHARDSON, Jennie Mae, 76, Moline, 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, Decatur.

WYANT, John H., 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News