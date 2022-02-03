 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Feb. 4

KENDALL, John Darren (Chief), 52, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

KIRKLAND, Thomas Lynn, Sr., 71, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

SIMPSON, Mary V., 91, Decatur, 4 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff, West Wood St., Funeral Home, Decatur. 

