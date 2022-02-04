 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Feb. 5

CARTER, Beverly K. "Cookie", Decatur, 3 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur.

DEAN, Danny Wayne, 72, Bement, 11 a.m. at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement.

DeVORE, Darlene M., 69, Sullivan, 5 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

GOKEN, Richard Duane "Dick", 79, Bloomington, 11 a.m. at Christ Church PCA, Normal.

GRAHAM, Donald Knapp, 96, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore. 

JORDAN, Jerry Lee, 82, Clinton, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Clinton.

KUPIEC, David L., 68, of Mount Zion, noon at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

LAMBRICK, Alice J., 93, Decatur, 11:30 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

