Funerals today for Feb. 7

HEIMLICH, Robert Eugene "Bobby" Jr., 63, Glenarm, 11 a.m. at Butler Funeral Home, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. Face coverings required. 

KAZMAN, David A. 70, of Mount Zion, 7 p.m. at  Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

