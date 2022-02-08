 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funerals today for Feb. 9

ATHERR, Gwendolyn Ann "Gwen" (Drollinger), 92, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Decatur. 

BOOKER, James "Jim" W., Jr., 79, Decatur, 11 a.m. at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan.

DREW, James Michael, 72, Mount Zion, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

