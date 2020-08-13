You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Friday Aug. 14, 2020
Funerals today for Friday Aug. 14, 2020

DAVIS, Patricia Marilyn, 76, Bement, formerly of Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur.

KAUFMAN, Gloria Jean “Jane,” 83, Argenta, 11 a.m. at New Day Community Church, Decatur.

TAYLOR, William P. "Bill," 86, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required. 

