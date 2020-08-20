 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday Aug. 21, 2020
ADLER, Arthur A. "Art", 70, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Star of Hope Mausoleum Chapel, Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.    

BENNETT, Ernest Frederick, 83, Springfield, 10:30 a.m. at Staab Funeral Home with Charlie Carver officiating, Springfield.

LOWE, Linda L., 83, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, Decatur. Masks are required. 

LUMPP, Leverett Eugene “Gene,” 95, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville.

VALENTINE, Craig W., 46, Mount Zion, 10 a.m. at Mount Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. 

