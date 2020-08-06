You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals today for Friday August 7, 2020
LECKRONE, Donald Secor, 88, Decatur, 12:30 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

McCRORY, Roderick Andre, 67, Victorville, California, formerly of Decatur, noon at Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Church, Decatur.

MOREY, Ronald Allen, 73, Oakley, 10 a.m. at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown.

REINING, Rodney A., 71, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

THOMPSON, Norma L., 83, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, Decatur. 

