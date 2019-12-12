Funerals today for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DODD, Hollistine L., 86, Cerro Gordo, 10 a.m. at Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church. 

MATHEWS, Rodney James, 49, Decatur, 10 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God. 

PLANK, Henry J., 93, Arthur, 10 a.m. at North Vine Mennonite Church, Arthur. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News