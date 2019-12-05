Funerals today for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BORERO, Alfie, 32, Decatur, 10 a.m. in Butler Funeral Home, Springfield.

FLAUGHER, Larry A., 85, Decatur, 11 a.m. in Second Church of God. 

KING, Timothy Andrew, 81, Mount Zion, 11 a.m. in Life Builders Church of God.

ROTZ, Carlyn M., 89, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Lutheran Church. 

SHINNEMAN, Michael L., 59, Decatur, to 7 p.m. in McClure Funeral Home, Taylorville. 

SNYDER, Betty W., 95, Vandalia, 10:30 a.m. in Bethel Baptist Church, Vandalia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News