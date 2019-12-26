Funerals today for Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
BISHOP, Worth "Bill,"92, Mount Zion, 10 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

HILQUIST, Clara Ann, Decatur, 11 a.m. at St. Maurice Church, Morrisonville. 

KIGER, David E., 61, Decatur 10 a.m. at Lester Barnett Cemetery. 

MILLER, Nancy E., 83, Sullivan, 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. 

NICHOLLS, Anna Jean, 78, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

RATCLIFF, Vickie L., 60, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

VINCENT, Evelyn M., 96, Taylor Springs, 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, Ramsey. 

VIRDEN, Gilbert L., 93, Assumption, 10 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Assumption. 

WILSON, Sara, 86, Decatur, 7 p.m. at First Christian Church. 

