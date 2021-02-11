 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021
CONATY, Thomas A., Sr., 71, rural Clinton, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SHEPPARD, Martha Mae, 93, Decatur, 10 a.m. on Friday, at Blue Mound United Methodist Church, Blue Mound.

STONE, Keith M., 87, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Face masks are required for those in attendance.

WELLS, Barbara June, 89, Shelbyville, 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Shelbyville.

