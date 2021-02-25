 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
Funerals today for Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

HINES, Nathaniel, 82, Decatur, 10 to 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 530 W. Mound Rd., Decatur.

POLING, Philip "Phil" W., 91, Monticello, 2:00 p.m. at the Monticello Township Cemetery.

ULMER, Carol Annette, 55, Shelbyville, noon at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Shelbyville.

