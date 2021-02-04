 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday Feb. 5, 2021
MULLADY, Cheryl Kayte, Decatur, 1 p.m. the Chapel at Oakridge Cemetery, Springfield.

TAPIA, Reynaldo, Jr., 77, Decatur, 7 p.m.at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. CDC guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required.

