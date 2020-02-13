Funerals today for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
Funerals today for Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

BEALS, Phyllis Jean, 72, Decatur, noon at Heartland Community Church.

DENNIS, Heather Erin, 42, Decatur, 4:3 p.m. in Illinois State University Bone Student Center atrium.

DUCEY, Robert Kenneth, 70, Decatur, 10 am. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

WARD, Marjorie E., 93, Niantic, 11 a.m. at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home.

