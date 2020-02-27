Funerals today for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEASLEY, Arthur Allen Sr., 86, Decatur, 9 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

FITZGARRALD, Georgia Ellen, 96, Arthur, 11 a.m. at Arthur United Methodist Church. 

McCONNELL, Gary L., 81, Argenta, 10 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News