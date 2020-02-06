Funerals today for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Funerals today for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

COLLINS, Rozetta Jane, 79, Decatur, noon at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

NORDYKE, Alphalene "Alf," 82, Vandalia, 1 p.m. at Noffsinger Cemetery, Pleasant Mound.

PARSONS, Edward H., Decatur, 3 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood.

WILLIAMS, Sharon Sue, 78, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

