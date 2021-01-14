 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals today for Friday Jan. 15, 2021
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday Jan. 15, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUNER, James Leroy, 80, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

DURBIN, Helen Marie, 91, Decatur, noon at Salem Baptist Church, Decatur.

LaMASTERS, Arnyth G. (Fleener), 89, Decatur, private service with livestream at 10:30 a.m. through George and Arnyth's Facebook page.

PUCKETT, Quintin, 58, Niantic, 5 to 7 p.m. at Niantic United Methodist Church.

STALEY, Violet L., 90, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. View the service live at http://webcast.funeralrecording.com/events/viewer/44904/hash:8E761EA382350755.

TRAUGHBER, Evelyn, 100, Quincy, 1 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Decatur.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News