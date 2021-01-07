 Skip to main content
Funerals today for Friday Jan. 8, 2021
Funerals today for Friday Jan. 8, 2021

BORDERS, Ramona P., 94, Decatur, 10 a.m. to noon at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. Because of COVID-19, restrictions only allow ten people at a time, with masks and social distancing required.

KELTON, Debra June, 66, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. 

