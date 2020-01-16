Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

STANICK, Frank August, 73, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home.

ZIENTARA, Emmett Earl, 91, Decatur, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur. 

