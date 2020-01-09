Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
COFFMAN, Marlene, 87, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

McKINNEY, Ervin E. "Jiggs," 78, Niantic, noon at Niantic United Methodist Church. 

