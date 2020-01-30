Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLE, Ronald L., 73, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur.

HENSLEY, John C., Decatur, 11 a.m. at East Park Baptist Church. 

KNOWLES, Carla E., 64, Decatur, 10 a.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, Huntington, Ind.

KRIGBAUM, William L., 66, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan.

PORTER, Helen L., 77, Assumption, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Assumption. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News