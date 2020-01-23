Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

ASHENFELTER, Mildred Louise, 92, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery.

BABCOCK, Helen Louise, 98, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Star of Hope Mausoleum Graceland Cemetery.

CRUZAN, Alice Jeanne, 86, Decatur, 5:30 p.m. at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home.

NICKEY, Janine April 58, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

SINGLETON, James E., 79, Monticello, 10 a.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. 

WAELTZ, Sue Ellen, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

