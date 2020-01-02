Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Funerals today for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

CHEW, Shirley M., 87, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Davison Fulton Woodland Chapel, Peoria. 

PRICE, Hilda O., 91, Decatur, 1 p.m. in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion.

