Funerals today for Friday, January 29, 2021
STRICKLAND, Shelby J., 83, Decatur, 2 p.m. at Lockart-Green Funeral Home, Beecher City.

WILLIAMS, Kristine J. (Keck), Decatur, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Decatur. COVID rules apply and may be seen on Holy Family's website.

