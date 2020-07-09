Funerals today for Friday July 10, 2020
Funerals today for Friday July 10, 2020

MATTINGLY, Theordore Eugene Sr., Decatur, 11 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

RUCKER, James Lee, 63, Decatur, 11 a.m. at North Fork Cemetery. 

