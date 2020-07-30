Funerals today for Friday July 31, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday July 31, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVIS, Kenneth K., 88, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.

DONOHO, Rogan Nicholas, 10, Mount Zion. 3 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound.

GONZALEZ, Mildred Turner, 93, Decatur, 10 a.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home.

PUCKETT, Peggy Sue, 73, Decatur, 3 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home.

STEINKOENIG, Dean R. Jr., 83, Bloomington, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News