Funerals Today for Friday June 19, 2020
BRECHNITZ, Erik C. Jr., 54, Decatur, 10:30 a.m. in Fletcher Park, Mount Zion.

DICKSON, James W. Jr., 79, Decatur, 1 p.m. at Heartland Community Church. 

FINNEY, Phillip Gaylord, 86, Springfield, 3 p.m. at Girard Cemetery. 

